Napoli are set to lose two of their biggest stars in two windows, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia open to leaving

Victor Osimhen left on acrimonious terms last summer and joined Turkish club Galatasaray on a season-long loan

Head coach Antonio Conte has admitted responsibility for how the club handled the future of both players

Napoli's tight-handedness is coming back to haunt them as they are set to lose out on a significant amount of money after Antonio Conte’s recent comments on Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli are reputedly difficult negotiators, and president Aurelio de Laurentiis has boasted on multiple occasions that players leave when they want them to.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia looks dejected during Napoli's training amid uncertain future. Photo by SSC Napoli.

The Neapolitans had difficult incidents relating to the future of their two biggest players of the 2022/23 Italian Serie A title-winning seasons.

Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia were expected to leave the club in the summer of 2023, but both stayed and were expected to move in 2024. However, only the striker forced a loan move away.

Conte confirms Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia's decisions

Antonio, who took over as manager in the summer, has admitted responsibility and disappointment in how the club handled the futures of the two players.

Speaking to DAZN after the 2-0 win over Verona, the Italian confirmed that Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia wanted to leave in the summer, and he intervened.

He admitted that he had hoped he would be able to convince the Georgian to sign a new contract, which, unfortunately, he hasn't and is pushing to leave this winter.

If he leaves, it means the Neapolitans have lost their two biggest players of recent years after Osimhen left to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan in September.

How much money Napoli could lose

Napoli went all summer demanding the full €130 million release clause for Osimhen and turned down bids from Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli, with Chelsea failing to agree with the player.

The Turkish champions got the Nigerian for free and only covered his salary. This was done to protect the player's value, but, in reality, it dropped significantly after his exit fee was reduced to € 75 million.

According to Football Italia, PSG offered to sign both Osimhen DND Kvaratskhelia for a combined €200mil, but De Laurentiis turned down the offer.

The French Ligue 1 giant are currently willing to pay only €€5mil to sign Kvara this window, and it is believed that Napoli demands more but will not stand in the player's way.

If the 2023 Serie A champions sell the winger for €55mil and Osimhen for €75mil, they would have recouped €130mil for their two top stars. This would represent a loss of €70 million from what PSG offered initially.

They would not only have lost money but could also have avoided the unrest and disturbance created by the discussion and media rumour around the two players.

Osimhen creates chaos in Turkey

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish commentator claimed Osimhen created chaos in Turkish football after joining champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Omer Urundul claimed the other clubs in Turkey because they were uneasy over the fact that Galatasaray got a player worth €75 million who is a goalscorer for free.

