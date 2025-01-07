Nigerian Footballer Marries Beautiful Lover in Colourful Traditional Ceremony

Ufere Chinedu, who joined nine-time NPFL champions Enyimba Football Club last summer, has married his lover

A traditional marriage ceremony was held to seal the union, and congratulatory messages continued to pour in

The couple were clad in colourful traditional Igbo attire during the occasion as they said "yes" to their forever journey together

Nigerian football star Ufere Chinedu has tied the knot with his lover in a colourful traditional marriage ceremony.

The Enyimba of Aba attacking winger has been in a relationship with his heartthrob for some time now before they made things official.

Ufere, who had a stint with Sporting Lagos, joined the Peoples Elephants last summer, having impressed with the Lagos-based outfit.

Ufere Chinedu marries his lover in a colourful traditional marriage ceremony. Photo: Enyimba FC.

Club chairman and Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwu welcomed the star to the oriental outfit.

The enterprising midfielder has now featured for the club in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba congratulate Ufere Chinedu

As he marries his lover, the club shared photos of the ceremony and added a special message to the Facebook Post:

"From all of us in Enyimba family, we rejoice with one of us, Ufere Chinedu on his traditional solemnization of his marriage with his heartthrob.

"We wish him a blissful married life."

Fans and well-wishers have taken to the comment section of the post to congratulate the couple.

Sopuruchi Gerald wrote:

"Congratulations! May this new chapter in your life bring you immense happiness and fulfilment. Wishing you a lifetime of love and togetherness!"

Nzediegwu Charles added:

"May this union be fruitful and blessed one."

Ugochukwu Ukiwe said:

"Congrats Ufere. Thank God your marriage took place when Enyimba fans are in good mood."

Dennis Iwuagwu Chinonso commented:

"Congratulations brother, your new home is blessed."

@mfreke36 said on X:

"24-year-old Enyimba FC midfielder Ufere Chinedu marries heartthrob in a traditional wedding ceremony.

"Congratulations to them and God bless their union!"

Enyimba keep CAF Confederations Cup hopes alive

Meanwhile, the nine-time Nigerian champions have secured their first victory of the 2024/2025 CAF Champions League campaign.

The People's Elephants produced a performance against Mozambique’s Black Bulls, thrashing the Maputo-based side 4-1 at the Godwill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

They had lost the first leg 30- in Maputo, but the reverse fixture was a totally different ball game as they ran riot from start to finish.

Joseph Atule grabbed a brace in the highly entertaining encounter, while Brown Ideye and Ifeanyi Ihemekwele also registered a goal each in the thumping.

Enyimba announce Ideye signing

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye has signed a contract to officially join the Nigerian Premier League club Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

The club had announced an agreement with the former West Bromwich Albion of England star, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under Stephen Keshi.

Enyimba have officially unveiled the 36-year-old, and the club will bank on the player's experience as they hope to return to winning ways under the new manager.

