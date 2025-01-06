SS Lazio lost 2-0 to rivals AS Roma in the Italian capital Rome derby on Sunday afternoon at Stadio Olimpico

Super Eagles star Fisayo Dele-Bashiru played only 45 minutes after he was removed from the action at halftime

Lazio head coach Marco Baroni has provided a detailed explanation of why the Nigerian midfielder was hooked

SS Lazio manager Marco Baroni has shared his thoughts on why Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was substituted during the halftime of their loss to AS Roma.

Roma won the derby della capitale 2-0, destroying their bitter rivals within the first 20 minutes and leaving them to chase the rest of the match for 70 minutes.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru guides the ball from Mats Hummels during Lazio's 2-0 loss to Roma. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia.

Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini sent the Stadio Olimpico roaring with loud cheers after opening the scoring in the 11th before Alexis Saelemaekers doubled the lead seven minutes later.

The two teams battled for the rest of the match, with the visitors managing to contain their hosts and not allowing them to inflict more damage as their early start predicted.

Baroni explains Dele-Bashiru sub

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was handed a start for the derby, but he only lasted 45 minutes and was replaced by Boulaye Dia immediately after the break.

Manager Baroni has opened up on the decision to send the Nigerian midfielder back to the bench after the first half, a type of substitution most players do not like.

“The club and director are looking around, but we are also at the same time trying to improve the players we have,” he told DAZN, as quoted by Complete Sports.

“Dele-Bashiru is still learning the position and how to control the ball between the lines. We are also missing Matias Vecino for a long time, but that must not be an alibi.

“As I said, our tactical identity is the most important thing and I saw that in the second half.”

Dele-Bashiru joined the Italian capital club on loan with an obligation to buy from Turkish Super League club Hatayspor in the summer.

Dele-Bashiru’s stats at Lazio

The Germany-born midfielder has yet to settle in Italy since arriving from Turkey in the summer, featuring in 15 games across all competitions for Lazio.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has started 11 of his 15 games and has been an unused substitute 11 times despite not being injured and completing the 90 minutes five times.

He scored four goals this season, two each across the Italian Serie A and the UEFA Europa League, and he also provided two assists in European competitions.

