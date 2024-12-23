Jay Jay Okocha has applauded Ademola Lookman, who has been crowned the best player on the African continent

The 27-year-old Lookman becomes the sixth Nigerian footballer who has won the prestigious award

Okocha noted that the CAF Award is not just about playing on the football pitch, saying attitude also matters

Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha has applauded Ademola Lookman, who was named the 2024 CAF Player of the Year.

The Atalanta star was crowned the best player on the African continent following his impressive performances for club and country.

Lookman edged Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, Simon Adingra and Ronwen Williams to the ultimate prize on December 16.

Jay Jay Okocha has praised the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award winner, Ademola Lookman. MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Most of the nominees arrived at the award ceremony in Marrakech in the company of their family members.

Lookman claimed the prize after helping Atalanta to the Europa League title where he netted a hat-trick in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

He also played a crucial role in Nigeria's campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles finished as runners-up.

The 27-year-old scored three goals at the tournament, including a brace against Cameroon and the only goal against Angola.

Jay Jay Okocha hails Ademola Lookman

Legendary Jay Jay Okocha praised the forward for his professionalism. He told Soccer TV’s YouTube channel, as per African Football:

“The CAF Award is not just about how well you play on the pitch.

“Your attitude on the pitch, your reactions to fellow players, and your responses to coaches are all tested before we even talk about tactical performances.

“For Ademola Lookman to be awarded African Best Player of the Year, it simply means he has been examined on all these criteria and passed.”

Lookman 6th Nigerian to win CAF Award

Following Lookman's feat, Nigeria became the country with the most players who have won the prestigious Prize.

Nigeria is the only country to win the CAF POTY Award in two consecutive years on three occasions, with different players.

Nigerian players who have won CAF Award

Rashidi Yekini 1993 Emmanuel Amuneke 1994 Kanu Nwakwo 1996&1999 Victor Ikpeba 1997 Victor Osimhen 2023 Ademola Lookman 2024

Hakimi's mother speaks on CAF Awards

Legit.ng earlier reported that Achraf Hakimi's beloved mother, Saida Mouh, explained that her son had mandated her to attend the CAF Award ceremony in Marrakech.

The mother of the PSG star disclosed that her son was told he won the prestigious prize.

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman was named the winner of the award on the night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng