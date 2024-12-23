Nigerian Defender Signs New Chelsea Deal With Club Legend John Terry Excited

Tayo Subuloye has signed his first professional football contract with English Premier League club Chelsea

The impressive Nigerian star improved his attacking contributions while maintaining his defensive responsibilities

According to a statement, Chelsea Football Club failed to disclose the financial details of the deal

Impressive Nigerian central defender Tayo Subuloye has been handed his first professional contract by English Premier League club Chelsea.

This comes shortly after the impressive star celebrated his seventeenth birthday.

In a club statement, Chelsea said that the Academy defender has excelled with the age-grade teams since moving to the Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion at Under-12 level.

Chelsea pleased with Subuloye

Subuloye was outstanding during the 2023/2024 season, winning the Under-16 Premier League National Tournament trophy.

He also played an important role for the club's Under-17 in their Premier League Cup triumph where they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 in the final at Molineux.

At the moment, he has joined the Under-18s in his first full season and netted his first goal during their 6-2 victory over Aston Villa in September.

So far this season, Subuloye has improved his attacking contributions while maintaining his defensive responsibilities, scoring two goals in eleven U18 Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, the club failed to disclose the financial terms or the duration of the contract.

According to FIFA statutes, players under the age of 18 may not be able to sign any deal longer than three years.

Also, any clause which relates to an extension of such deal shall not be recognised.

Football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano and Chelsea legend John Terry were at the signing ceremony and posed for the cameras as seen on X.

