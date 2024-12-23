Ademola Lookman returned to Italy to celebrate his CAF Player of the Year Award with Atalanta fans

The newly crowned African king displayed his CAF POTY Award in front of thousands of Atalanta supporters

Lookman defeated Achraf Hakimi and three others to win the coveted prize on Monday, December 16

Ademola Lookman paraded his CAF Player of the Year Award before Atalanta’s Serie A clash kickoff against Empoli at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday, December 22.

The 27-year-old forward dethroned compatriot Victor Osimhen to claim the Best Player in Africa award after having an incredible year in 2024 for club and country.

Ademola Lookman presented his CAF Player of the Year Award to the Atalanta fans before kickoff against Empoli. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Lookman was back at the Gewiss Stadium for the first time since winning the CAF Award on Monday, December 16, and received a resounding welcome from thousands of Atalanta fans.

The Nigerian winger would go ahead to score in the game as Atalanta secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Empoli to return to the summit of the Serie A table.

Lookman’s goal versus Empoli was the forward’s ninth league goal of the season and takes Gian Piero Gasperini’s men back to the top of the Serie A table, two points clear of Napoli.

How did Lookman emerge CAF POTY winner

Lookman defeated Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy, and Brighton's Ivorian winger Simon Adingra to win the CAF Award, per ESPN.

The Atalanta winger scored 17 goals and contributed 10 assists in 45 games across all competitions for the Italian club in the 2023/24 season as they secured Champions League qualification.

Lookman also made history in the Europa League final, scoring a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen as Atalanta secured their first-ever European trophy.

The winger’s impressive form has also continued in the 2024/25 campaign for Atalanta, scoring 12 times in 20 club games for the Italians in the ongoing campaign.

Lookman scores first goal after POTY win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman was back on the scoresheet for Atalanta for the first time since winning the CAF Player of the Year Award.

The newly crowned African Best Player scored a crucial goal that helped Gasperini’s men return to the top of the Serie A table after they claimed a 3-2 victory against Empoli at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday night.

The Nigerian forward calmly chested down Nicolo Zaniolo’s headed assist to cooly slot past the Empoli goalkeeper to score his 12th goal of the 2024/25 campaign for Atalanta.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng