Former Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has witnessed his blistering start to life at Napoli hit a snag in recent months

The Belgian national team captain was recently on the receiving end of strong criticism from manager Antonio Conte

The Napoli coach has identified what Lukaku must improve on, weeks after slamming him with a subtle Victor Osimhen comparison

Antonio Conte has again revisited conversations about Romelu Lukaku's form ahead of his side's clash against Genoa.

The combative forward, who was brought in to replace the ostracised Victor Osimhen, has so far struggled to replicate the blistering form he showed in the early weeks of his start at the club.

Lukaku's form recently saw him come under intense scrutiny, especially in the aftermath of the clash against Lazio, where the 32-year-old was without impact despite playing for over 89 minutes.

However, in the lead-up to his side's clash against Genoa, the Italian tactician has identified what Lukaku must do to improve his form.

Conte speaks on Lukaku's form

Speaking to the media, as reported by Napoli Zone, the 55-year-old tactician emphasised that Lukaku needs to adopt a calmer approach when making decisions on the pitch.

"...As for Romelu, he’s always working, I hope he becomes more serene and composed. Having him with us gives us advantages."

Lukaku, who had been enduring a tough spell with just two goals in nine appearances for Napoli, according to Fotmob data, ended his underwhelming by scoring against Udinese.

In contrast, Osimhen, whom Lukaku was signed to replace, has impressed with 14 goal involvements in 14 appearances for Galatasaray since his transfer in September.

Osimhen is widely expected to leave Napoli permanently in the summer of 2025.

Italian journalist trolls Lukaku

In another report Legit.ng highlighted how an Italian football expert mocked Lukaku following his performance against Lazio.

The Belgian forward delivered a lacklustre performance in Napoli's consecutive defeats to Lazio.

The former Manchester United star struggled to make an impact when introduced off the bench in the Coppa Italia clash and fared even worse in the league fixture against Marco Baroni's side.

Lukaku's performance was compared to that of Osimhen, who faced significant criticism in his final days at Napoli before his transfer to Galatasaray in the summer.

