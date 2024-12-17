Ademola Lookman has showcased his girlfriend to the world after winning the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award

The Nigerian forward melted hearts after sharing a beautiful moment with his girlfriend after the awards

Lookman clinched the CAF Player of the Year award ahead of Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi and three others

Ademola Lookman is trending not just for winning the CAF Player of the Year award but also for his heartwarming gesture towards his girlfriend after his historic victory.

The 27-year-old winger was crowned Africa’s best footballer for 2024 after his outstanding performances for the Super Eagles and Atalanta in the outgoing year.

Lookman was crowned CAF Men's Player of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards, beating Hakimi, Guirrasy, Adingra, and Williams to the top prize. Photo credit @CAF_Online

Source: Twitter

According to BBC, Lookman saw off competition from Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra, Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, and South Africa's Ronwen Williams to win the prestigious award.

The Atalanta forward becomes the sixth Nigerian to be crowned CAF Men’s Player of the Year and succeeds compatriot Victor Osimhen who won the award in 2023.

After the award ceremony, Lookman was in a celebratory mood with friends and family but his gesture towards his girlfriend was what caught the eyes of many of his fans.

Lookman shares passionate kiss with girlfriend

Lookman shared a lovely and heartwarming moment with his girlfriend, Jayda Love, which has left admirers raving on social media as a video of the pair trended online.

The Atlanta winger, who looked ravishing in traditional Yoruba agbada, ended the biggest night of his career with a lovely celebratory kiss with his American sweetheart.

Lookman’s gesture all but confirmed the rumoured dating stories about the pair who were inseparable all through the night of the awards.

Jayda is a University of Oklahoma graduate and system specialist and allegedly spent time together with Lookman during his summer break after the Europa League triumph with Atalanta.

Ivorian star blasts CAF after awards

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ivory Coast star Karim Konate has blasted CAF after missing out on one of the awards at the 2024 awards with Lookman claiming the biggest prize on the night.

Konate, who was in contention for the Young Player of the Year award, lost out to Senegal’s Lamine Camara which left a bitter taste for the striker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng