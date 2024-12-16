Ademola Lookman finished fourth on the African Best Players list recently published by the Spanish outlet, Marca

The Nigerian striker is widely tipped as the favourite to clinch the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year prize

We spotlight the reasons why the Atalanta superstar finished fourth in the rankings of the best African players from the previous season ahead of the CAF Awards

A wave of reactions continues to trail Marca's recent ranking of the world's best football players, particularly among fans of African football.

The Spanish outlet ranked Ademola Lookman as the fourth-best African player for the 2023/24 season.

Ademola Lookman during the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta BC and Real Madrid C.F. at Stadio di Bergamo. Image: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Compiled by a jury of over 100 former footballers, journalists, and analysts from around the globe, the rankings have sparked surprise—especially among Lookman’s supporters—given that he is widely considered the favourite to win the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

Amid the ongoing debate and subtle discontent stirred by the list, the Madrid-based outlet, has provided explanations for its decision to place Lookman fourth among Africa's elite players.

Why Lookman finished 4th on Marca’s ranking

According to details published by the Spanish daily, the Nigerian forward delivered one of the finest individual performances in a football final, cementing his place in the history books.

The outlet described the 27-year-old as a "shooting star" who continues to light up European football with his brilliance.

They highlighted his display of power and strength, which overwhelmed a Bayer Leverkusen side incapable of containing the "beast" that Lookman became in one of the most memorable moments of last season.

However, Lookman was ranked fourth largely due to being a new entrant on Marca’s list. Despite a stellar surge in form throughout 2024, the Nigerian forward struggled to find his explosive best during the first half of the 2023/24 season.

Since the start of the year, however, Lookman has been unstoppable, hitting his stride and maintaining incredible form. So far this season, he has amassed an impressive 16 goal involvements in just 19 appearances, according to data from FotMob.

Looking ahead, Lookman will undoubtedly aim for a higher spot in next year’s rankings. For now, his focus shifts to the possibility of winning the prestigious CAF Player of the Year title—an accolade he recently spoke about with great ambition.

Ivory Coast chief stirs CAF POTY controversy

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Ivory Coast football chief, Roger Stephane, has spoken about the CAF Player of the Year award.

The football administrator made it clear that national team compatriot Simon Adingra would not be a worthy winner of the prize.

