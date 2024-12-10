Victor Osimhen has suffered another injury setback during Galatasaray's 3-2 away win over Sivasspor on December 8

The Super Eagles forward lasted 74 minutes in the match before he was withdrawn after indicating he was in pain

A Galatasaray insider has confirmed for how long Osimhen will be out and named his replacement in the squad

Victor Osimhen suffered another injury setback during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Sivasspor, and an insider at the club confirmed the timeline for which he would be sidelined.

Osimhen has been impressive since joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan after missing out on permanent moves to top European clubs and Napoli froze him out.

However, he is heading for his third injury layoff in three months, having already missed days of action and seven games in his short spell at the Turkish club.

Insider confirms Osimhen's injury length

The club confirmed the injury as “a moderate strain and bleeding in the right upper back muscle group” but gave no timeline for his recovery and return to action.

A club insider, Eyup Yildiz, has detailed the timeline for Osimhen's return and claimed former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is able enough to deputise in his absence.

“Osimhen is out for 2 weeks, but I trust Batshuayi. He will be effective when he plays as a classic centre forward and not as a link player," he told Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“Batshuayi is an effective name in the penalty area and around it, he also has aerial ball superiority.”

He highlighted the only problem that Batshuayi has and admitted that the Nigerian forward has it, too, even though many of his fans do not admit it.

“The only problem is that he misses a lot of goals, but Osimhen was missing too,” he added.

As noted by Sofascore, the former LOSC Lille forward has missed 23 big chances in 13 games in all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

Victor Osimhen’s injury record

Legit.ng analysed Victor Osimhen's injury history after Galatasaray confirmed he would be sidelined for a while after picking up an injury during the win over Sivasspor.

The Nigerian forward is injury-prone even though he is a physical forward and has already missed seven games at the RAMS Park as he enters his third injury spell at the club.

