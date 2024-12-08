Nathan Butler-Oyedeji was spotted at the Sobha Realty Training Centre in London Colney on Saturday evening

Arsenal take a trip to Fulham, and the Nigerian star was seen in the first-team training ahead of the encounter

The 21-year-old forward has been credited with 13 goal involvements for Arsenal U21s in the Premier League 2

Ahead of their Premier League trip to Fulham, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has promoted Nigerian forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji to the first team.

On the eve of the London derby, Butler-Oyedeji took part in the Gunners' first-team training and could eventually make his Premier League debut.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, the striker joined Arsenal at the age of 8 before turning professional in 2021.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji could be part of Arsenal's trip to Fulham. Photo: Alex Burstow.

He had previously trained with the first team before moving on loan to Accrington Stanley in January 2023.

The 21-year-old was, again, seen at the Sobha Realty Training Centre in London Colney, while manager Mikel Arteta monitored proceedings.

It was gathered that the Arsenal Academy player has received a total of seven call-ups to the first team but is yet to make a senior debut

He gained his first-team experience while on loan spells at Cheltenham Town and Accrington Stanley, making a combined 25 appearances.

So far this season, he has been credited with 13 goal involvements for Arsenal U21s in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy.

Butler-Oyedeji was crowned the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for August 2024.

However, it is uncertain whether he will be able to break into the squad, with Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka all seen in the final training session.

Mikel slams Arsenal's setpiece tactics

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Mikel Obi said Arsenal's new goal-scoring tactics are illegal.

The Gunners netted their Premier League-leading sixth and seventh dead-ball goals of the season in their 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Manchester United.

With 3 points from that massive encounter, Mikel Arteta's side close the gap to league leaders Liverpool to seven points.

