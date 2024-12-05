The Nigerian Football Federation announced Bruno Labbadia as the new Super Eagles head coach in August

However, the German failed to take over after the agreement collapsed despite the official public announcement

Labbadia has been ruled out of another top job opportunity months after claiming to walk out on Nigeria

German head coach Bruno Labbadia has been ruled out of the running for another managerial job months after walking out on the Nigerians Football Federation.

The NFF announced Labbadia as the new permanent manager of the Super Eagles after the legendary Finidi George resigned after two games in June.

Bruno Labbadia attended a charity event in Hamburg in September. Photo by Tristar Media.

Source: Getty Images

The former VfB Stuttgart manager never officially took charge, and the NFF’s official statement blamed stringent German tax laws for the collapse of the agreement.

Technical director Augustine Eguavoen has been the team's interim coach since then, overseeing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign.

Labbadia ruled out of Hamburg job

Labbadia has been off the radar since the Super Eagles saga until recently, when he was considered for Bundesliga 2 club Hamburg’s managerial position.

The former top-flight club sacked Steffen Baumgart and appointed Merlin Polzin as interim while the search continues for a permanent manager, with Labbadia’s name mentioned.

According to Kicker, the 58-year-old has been dropped after Polzin led the team to a 3-1 win over Karlsruhe and was granted an extension to manage the team against Darmstadt.

If the club succeeds in beating last season's Bundesliga club, Darmstadt, this weekend, Polzin could be considered for the permanent manager position.

Labbadia had managed Hamburg in two previous spells from 2009 to 2010 and 2015 to 2016 and could have had a third spell if he had been hired. His last employment at Stuttgart ended in April 2023 after four months in charge.

Labbadia debunks NFF’s claims

Legit.ng previously reported that Labbadia debunked NFF’s claims over the reason his agreement with the federation collapsed despite an official announcement.

The former Bayer Leverkusen boss, though did not deny granting the federation a green light to announce, claimed the collapse had nothing to do with money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng