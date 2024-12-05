Victor Osimhen has continued to get important goals for Galatasaray despite Mauro Icardi's injury

The Nigerian international joined the Turkish club during the summer, setting up a strike partnership with Icardi

With the absence of the Argentinian, ex-Besiktas star Sinan Engin suggests that Osimhen's partnership with Dries Mertens is slow

Former Turkish star Sinan Engin has suggested that Nigerian international Victor Osimhen prefers his strike partnership with Mauro Icardi.

Osimhen has been lethal since his summer move to Galatasaray, having already scored 6 goals in 8 league matches.

Engin believes that the 25-year-old forward prefers to play alongside Icardi than starting with Dries Mertens.

Victor Osimhen has formed a formidable strike partnership with Dried Mertens. Photo: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to the Assist Analysis YouTube channel via habersarikirmizi, the former Besiktas star dissected Osimhen's performance since his switch from Napoli.

Mauro Icardi suffers injury

His strike partnership with Icardi was proficient before the Argentine striker suffered a season-ending injury.

The forward underwent an MRI scan to be diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and damaged meniscus in his right knee.

He is expected to be out for the rest of the season, opening up the strike partnership for Osimhen and Mertens.

However, Engin believes the Nigerian forward feels more relaxed when playing alongside Icardi. He said:

"Mauro Icardi is a real striker. If Icardi is there, Victor Osimen will be comfortable."

"Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens duo are slow and ponderous. What Galatasaray players will do is simple, they will go down to the side and pass the ball to Victor Osimhen, but they cannot always do that."

Even though Icardi is out of action, Osimhen has continued to get the goals for the RAMS Park outfit, showcasing his ability to adapt.

Galatasaray president speaks on Osimhen's future

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray boss Dursun Ozbek disclosed there is a break clause in the loan deal involving Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles striker is yet to decide on his future, and the club president has delved into the situation.

Osimhen joined the Turkish club on a season-long loan from Italian side Napoli after the Summer transfer window closed all offers collapsed.

Source: Legit.ng