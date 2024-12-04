A former Super Falcons star has staged a protest to seek justice over police brutality meted out to her in Anambra State

Ex-international Maureen Mmadu’s academy was broken into by the police last month, and she was arrested and defamed

The Super Falcons centurion has met with the command to discuss the incident, but her petition was not honoured

Former Super Falcons midfielder Maureen Mmadu has staged a protest to seek justice after members of the Anambra State Police command brutalised and defamed her.

Mmadu played for the Super Falcons of Nigeria between 1993 and 2011, racking up over 100 appearances even though the Nigerian Football Federation has debunked those numbers.

Maureen Mmadu representing the Super Falcons of Nigeria at Athens 2004 Olympics. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey.

She has run her academy at the Ozubulu camp since retirement in 2013 and also served as an assistant manager for the national team, continuing her football journey.

Ex-Falcons protest police brutality

As noted by Soccernet, the members of the Anambra Police command broke into the academy at Ozubulu in October and beat everyone, arresting Mmadu.

The incident was initiated after a parent of one of her players accused her of armed gangsterism, child trafficking and threat to life and notified the police.

She petitioned the state command seeking justice, but her request was not acted upon, leading to a protest in which she was accompanied by some of her players and their parents.

“We are here to seek justice and redress over what happened at our academy on October 9, when security operatives from the Anti-cult unit of the Anambra State Police Command invaded our academy and brutalised me, my players and anybody they came across,” she said as quoted by Punch NG.

The protest was brushed aside as the Anambra State Commissioner of Police Obono Itam dispersed the protesters and drove out of the premises.

