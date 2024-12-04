The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have confirmed the venue for the 2024 African Best Awards

The ceremony scheduled for December 16 is now confirmed as the continent’s top stars battle for awards

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is the favourite contender for the Men's Player of the Year honour

The race for the 2024 CAF Awards is heating up as Africa's football governing body confirm the venue for the awards set to be hosted in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is ready to host its yearly awards, the 2024 edition, as the top stars on the continent battle for individual honours in different categories.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is the favourite contender to scoop the coveted Men's Player of the Year Award but faces competition from four other stars.

CAF confirm venue for 2024 award

As contained in a press statement, CAF confirmed the venue to host the 2024 Awards weeks after confirming the ceremony will return to Marrakech, Morocco, for the third straight year.

“Africa will celebrate its top performers for the year when the 2024 CAF Awards are staged in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday, 16 December 2024,” the statement reads.

“The prestigious event takes place at the Palais des congrès de Marrakech with the ceremony set to kick off at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT/ 20h00 Cairo time/ 21h00 East African time).”

The organisation will hand out awards in seven categories, but the spotlight is on the Men's Player of the Year, where Lookman, Hakimi, Guirassy, Adingra and Williams will battle it out.

Nigeria and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is the reigning champion, with many expecting him to be succeeded by compatriot and Atalanta star Lookman.

Guirassy preferred over Lookman

Legit.ng reported that a Guinean journalist backed Serhou Guirassy to win CAF POTY ahead of popular favourite Ademola Lookman ahead of the ceremony in less than two weeks.

The Guineans have yet to produce African Footballer of the Year since 1972, and Oumar Dieng has tipped Guirassy, who he claimed had a better individual year to win.

CAF POTY controversies involving Nigerians

Legit.ng analysed three CAF POTY controversies involving Nigerian footballers as Lookman looks forward to possibly winning Africa's biggest individual prize.

The 1998 and 2013 editions had two Nigerian stars as favourites but eventually lost the award, which suggests that being the popular choice doesn't mean victory.

