Ademola Lookman is widely considered the favourite to win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award

He is up against Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy, amongst others

Hakimi has the highest market value among the nominees with €60 million, 20 more than the next player

Five African footballers are in contention to be the next CAF Men's Player of the Year and succeed Super Eagles and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen.

His compatriot Ademola Lookman is the leading favourite, with Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra and South Africa's Ronwen Williams also in contention.

Achraf Hakimi is the most valuable player nominated for the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award. Photo by Tnani Badreddine.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, Hakimi is the most valuable nominee with a market value of €60 million, 20mil more than the next two nominated footballers.

Legit.ng looks at the market value of the CAF Men's Player of the Year nominees.

CAF POTY nominees' market value

1. Achraf Hakimi

The Paris Saint-Germain defender is the most valuable player nominated for Africa's topmost individual award this year. Hakimi’s market value peaked at €70mil in 2021 when he joined the French club from Inter Milan for the same value.

2. Ademola Lookman

Lookman's market value on the sports data website has stabilised at €40 million for a while. He has been the subject of transfer interest from top European clubs, including PSG. As noted by Le10 Sport, Atalanta have set an asking price of €70mil.

2. Serhou Guirassy

The Borussia Dortmund forward is valued at €40 million, a figure which has been seen for over a year despite his top performance for VfB Stuttgart last season. He switched clubs in Germany at the start of the season for €18mil and has scored 10 goals already.

4. Simon Adingra

AFCON 2023 final player of the match Adingra is valued at €30mil, a figure he has maintained since March 2024. The Ivorian winger could command more than that fee if he wants to leave Brighton, with the Premier League club being tough negotiators.

5. Ronwen Williams

South African goalkeeper Williams is the only home-based star nominated and the oldest in the 2024 list at 32. He is currently valued at €1mil, a drop from his peak of €1.5mil in February 2023. He was also nominated for the goalkeeper and interclub player of the year.

Guirassy backed for CAF POTY

Legit.ng reported that Guirassy was backed for CAF POTY by a Guinean journalist, who explained why his compatriot should win it ahead of favourite Lookman.

Oumar Dieng defended his claims with the fact that the former VfB Stuttgart forward performed statistically better individually than the UEFA Europa League winner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng