The Confederation of African Football are warming up for the yearly awards in Morocco two weeks from now

CAF have announced all the categories, including the major Men's and Women's Player of the Year awards

The last of the categories, which is the goals of the year excluding the special awards, has been announced

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is warming up to host its yearly awards this month, and the organisation continues to announce nominees in different categories.

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman is the leading favourite to win the main category: the Men's Player of the Year after an impressive season for Atalanta and Super Eagles.

Sebastien Haller celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Ivory Coast against Nigeria during AFCON 2023 final. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Lookman faces stiff competition, mainly from Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, who had a remarkable year for Paris Saint-Germain and the national team.

CAF release goal of the year shortlist

CAF published a media statement announcing the goal of the year nominees, a category to be decided by two metrics: fans’ vote and CAF's technical experts.

The goals were mainly scored by African players in tournaments organised by CAF or FIFA on African soil, with no Nigerian player on the list.

Abdul Aziz Issah (Dreams FC) – Dreams FC vs APC Lobito (TotalEnergies CAFCC)

Aboubakary Koita (Mauritania) – Mauritania vs Angola (TotalEnergies AFCON 2023)

Denis Omedi (Kitara FC) – Kitara FC vs KCCA FC (FUFA Super 8)

Ibrahim Adel (Egypt) – Mauritania vs Egypt (TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 Qualifiers)

Kevin Pina (Cape Verde) – Cape Verde vs Mozambique (TotalEnergies AFCON 2023)

Cristovao Mabululu (Angola) – Angola vs Namibia (TotalEnergies AFCON 2023)

Nene Dorgeles (Mali) – Mali vs Côte d'Ivoire (TotalEnergies AFCON 2023)

Saïd Benrahma (Algeria) – Algeria vs Togo (TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 Qualifiers)

Sébastien Haller (Côte d’Ivoire) – Nigeria vs Côte d'Ivoire (TotalEnergies AFCON 2023)

Wessam Abou Ali (Al Ahly) – Al Ahly vs TP Mazembe (TotalEnergies CAFCL)

Yassine Benzia (Algeria) – Algeria vs South Africa (FIFA Series 2024 Algeria)

Fans hold 70% of the voting rights, while the technical panel will take the remaining 30, with fans enjoined to use the voting link to select their preferred goals.

Comparing CAF POTY nominees’ stats

Legit.ng analysed how CAF POTY nominees' stats compare as five African footballers get ready to go head-to-head to win the most prestigious individual award on the continent.

Lookman's numbers helped Atalanta win the Europa League and qualify for the UEFA Champions League, while Ronwen Williams kept clean sheets in more than half of his games.

