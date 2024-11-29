PariPesa Wins Top Online Casino Award at 2024 Oyo State Gaming Event

PariPesa, a leading and innovative company established in 2019, has been recognised as the Online Casino Company of the Year at the 2024 Oyo State Gaming Board Annual Conference on November 20. The award acknowledges PariPesa’s focus on delivering value to customers and its contributions to advancing Nigeria’s betting and gaming industry.

The award was received by the company’s Country Manager, Damilare Obadimu, who attended the event alongside Chief Accounting Officer, Najite Ighavini. Mr Obadimu thanked the organisers and emphasized PariPesa’s dedication to creating an unrivalled gaming experience.

“This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and our focus on giving players the best possible experience. It inspires us to continue raising the bar,” he said.

Why PariPesa Stands Out

PariPesa has become a favourite for players by consistently delivering features that set it apart:

● Unbeatable Odds: Known for offering some of the highest odds in the market, PariPesa ensures players get maximum value from their bets.

● Generous Bonus System: The platform boasts one of the most extensive bonus systems in the industry, rewarding both new and existing players. Sports bettors can kick-start their journey with a welcome bonus of up to 180,000 NGN.

● Broad Gaming Options: From sports betting to online casino games, PariPesa provides a wide range of options to cater to different interests.

● User-Friendly Platform: PariPesa’s platform is designed to be seamless and convenient, making gaming easy and enjoyable for everyone from both desktops and gadgets.

Looking Ahead

This recognition not only celebrates PariPesa’s achievements but also reinforces its commitment to staying ahead in Nigeria’s gaming industry. The company plans to expand its offerings, introduce more exciting bonuses, and continue supporting responsible gaming practices.

With a focus on delivering value and fostering trust, PariPesa is set to remain a key player in Nigeria’s growing gaming sector. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or new to the game, PariPesa offers a platform where you can play, win, and enjoy.

[Sponsored]

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng