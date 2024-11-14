Victor Osimhen's immediate future remains a major topic of discussion ahead of the winter transfer window

The Nigerian forward has been in exceptional form since his loan move from Napoli to Galatasaray

Former Arsenal defender, William Gallas, has urged his former club to sign the marquee Nigerian striker ahead of the winter window

Victor Osimhen's remarkable form with Galatasaray has been turning heads across Europe and beyond.

The marquee Nigerian striker, whose future was widely discussed over the summer, ultimately joined the Istanbul club in a move that surprised many.

Osimhen, however, has quickly reminded Europe’s top clubs of his qualities, racking up 11 goal involvements in nine appearances for the Yellow-Reds, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

His incredible performances have kept him in the spotlight, with many fans and pundits questioning why a bigger club didn’t secure his signature in the summer.

Amid ongoing speculation about his future, former Arsenal defender, William Gallas, has now called on his former club to sign the Nigerian forward.

Gallas urges Arsenal to sign Osimhen

In an interview highlighted by Goal.com, the 47-year-old emphasised that Arsenal should pursue Osimhen from Galatasaray this winter.

The former France defender underscored the impact Osimhen could bring to Arsenal's current lineup.

“If I could sign one player for Arsenal in January, it would be a world-class striker… I wanted to speak about Osimhen because I know he’s at Galatasaray, and I still don’t understand why he’s there. That’s the type of profile Arsenal needs. They need a player with that pedigree.

"Maybe he won’t score 20 goals in the season, but he will scare defenders, he will give them a hard time, and that will create opportunities for players around him to score goals,” Gallas stated.

Osimhen remains linked with other clubs, including Chelsea; however, he recently expressed his desire to stay with the Istanbul club at least until summer.

What lies ahead for Osimhen's future is uncertain, but it is undoubtedly a storyline worth following closely.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen warned Napoli after a report emerged that the Italian club had begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

As they tried last summer, the former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna was reportedly spotted in Turkey last week amid the Turkish's proposed move for their player.

