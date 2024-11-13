Victor Boniface has been told to step up his performance for the Super Eagles or risk the wrath of fans

The Bayer Leverkusen forward has struggled to replicate his impressive club form in international matches

Boniface has joined the Super Eagles team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers versus Benin and Rwanda

Victor Boniface's underperformance for the Super Eagles will again be the front burner of many Nigerian fans when the Super Eagles tackle Benin and Rwanda.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward has joined the Nigeria camp in Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but fans are skeptical about his impact with the national team.

Victor Boniface has faced criticism for his underperformance while on international duty with Nigeria. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfer Markt, Boniface has managed just one goal for the Super Eagles in nine appearances, drawing criticism from fans who have castigated his performances.

Nigerians complain that the 23-year-old forward’s form for Bayer Leverkusen has not been replicated with the national team where his sole goal was in a friendly game over one year ago.

Since joining the reigning Bundesliga champions 16 months ago, Boniface has netted 29 goals and provided 11 assists across 49 appearances in all competitions.

Boniface gets harsh warning from ex-defender

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles defender Chikelue Iloenyosi has given a subtle warning to Boniface, reminding the Bayer Leverkusen forward that Nigerians have no patience for failure.

“Nigeria does not have patience for failure, but Boniface is a fantastic player,” Soccernet reports.

“We need to give him time. He’s doing well in his club, and once he starts scoring for the country, he has the potential to become a top goalscorer.”

The Super Eagles, who need just one point to secure qualification to the 2025 AFCON, face Benin in Abidjan on Thursday, November 14, followed by a match against Rwanda in Uyo four days later.

Rohr names biggest worry facing Nigeria

In another report, Legit.ng disclosed that Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has highlighted one of his primary concerns about facing the Super Eagles.

The veteran coach, who previously managed the Nigerian team, voiced his worries about the attacking strength of Nigeria's side.

The Nigerian attack is expected to be spearheaded by Victor Osimhen, with Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon flanking the Galatasaray striker.

Source: Legit.ng