Victor Osimhen and head coach Antonio Conte missed the opportunity to work together at Serie A club Napoli

The Super Eagles star left the Italian club and joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan

A Chelsea legend had previously tipped the player and manager to work together at Spanish club Real Madrid

Victor Osimhen and Antonio Conte missed the opportunity to work together at Napoli even before a former Chelsea player tipped them to work together.

Osimhen left Napoli to join Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan after issues arose between him and the club over his proposed transfer moves.

Victor Osimhen and Antonio Conte during Napoli's pre-season training. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

Conte expressed the desire to work with the Nigerian, but his departure was already agreed before the manager arrived after swearing, he would never play for the club again.

The Neapolitans signed former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku as his replacement. The Belgian worked with the Italian manager at Inter Milan.

Zola tips Conte and Osimhen's reunion

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola had previously backed Osimhen and Conte to reunite at Real Madrid even before they had the opportunity to work together at Napoli.

Zola tipped the two to work together a year ago, before the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Real Madrid and Napoli last season.

“There are many big names like Mbappe, Erling Haaland, even Osimhen, who I see as perfect for Real Madrid,” he told Telegrafi. “In my opinion, Haaland or Osimhen would be better as they are classic centre-forwards.”

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was in the final months of his contract when Zola made this statement and tipped Conte to succeed his compatriot.

“I think of someone who can manage their many stars and bring out the best in them. From my point of view, Antonio Conte would be an outstanding choice,” he said.

Real Madrid announced that the former Italy international midfielder had signed a new contract extension until June 2026, days after Zola's statements. Carlo faces a sack amid a challenging run at Madrid.

Napoli missed Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte suggested Napoli missed Osimhen during their 3-0 loss to Atalanta at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen's national teammate and the favourite to succeed him as the African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, punished the Neapolitans with two goals.

