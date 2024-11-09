Victor Osimhen left Napoli after a fractious relationship with the club and its fans after last summer window

Osimhen joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan and has been impressing at the club

An Italian author has clamoured to the Napoli fans to stop bickering over the Nigerian striker and move on

Napoli fans are not letting things go after they parted ways with Victor Osimhen and have been warned by a top fan to stop crying over a ship that has sailed.

Osimhen left the club on acrimonious terms in September following a prolonged summer transfer window in which he failed to secure a move away from the club.

His relationship with the club deteriorated starting when the club's official Tiktok account trolled him after a penalty miss, and he decided he would leave last summer.

Napoli botched his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli due to excessive demands and could not find an agreement over personal terms with Chelsea.

Napoli fans told to move on

Osimhen is on a season-long loan at Galatasaray, and from there, he will seek a permanent exit from Napoli. He has started brightly in Turkey and continues to attract interest.

The Neapolitans have kept an eye on him and have been comparing his performances to Romelu Lukaku, who Antonio Conte signed to replace him.

Italian author and Napoli fan Maurizio de Giovanni has told the fans to stop obsessing over the Nigerian as he is no longer one of them.

“It’s useless talking about Osimhen: he wanted to leave; there is no point in regretting it, it is pure self-harm,” he told Vikonos Web Radio/TV, as quoted by Tutto Napoli.

“As far as I am concerned, I think of him as Cavani, Higuain, Mertens: we are grateful to him, but let’s move on.”

As reported by Goal, the Turkish champions will tempt Napoli with an offer of €50 million after the striker needed no time to adapt to the club.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a warning to Napoli after news emerged that the Italian club have begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

The former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want as they tried last summer.

