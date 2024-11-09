The relationship between Victor Osimhen and the Napoli family turned sour before he left for Galatasaray

Osimhen was seen as a disruptive influence in the dressing room during his final season and transfer window

A prominent Napoli fan has slammed the Super Eagles forward for the problems he created at the club

Victor Osimhen cannot catch a break from sly digs aimed at him from the Napoli family after his acrimonious departure from the club last summer to join Galatasaray.

Osimhen was determined never to play for Napoli again and left the club at the end of last season and the discussions over his future dragged on throughout the summer.

Victor Osimhen receiving instructions from Antonio Conte during Napoli's pre-season training. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

Eventually, he could not secure a move away after the club botched his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli and Chelsea deal collapsed in the final minutes before the deadline.

He was excluded from the 2024/25 Italian Serie A squad, after which he got an offer to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan with the Turkish window still open at that time.

Top Napoli fan aims dig at Osimhen

Italian author and top Napoli fan Maurizio de Giovanni has raised questions over Osimhen’s commitment to the club and community during his four years in Naples.

“The Nigerian has never interacted with the city, he hasn’t said a word in Italian, and he had problems with the locker room,” he told Vikonos Web Radio/TV, as quoted by Tutto Napoli.

“Conte’s choice has rebalanced things,” he added.

Conte ordered for Romelu Lukaku as his replacement, and according to The Athletic, the Blues wanted a swap deal for Osimhen, but the Nigerian and his agent Roberto Calenda disagreed.

The Belgian has started pretty decently in Naples, scoring four goals and four assists in nine games, while the former Lille forward is also making strides in Turkiye.

Napoli fans told to move on

Legit.ng reported that Napoli fans have been advised to move on from Osimhen leaving the club amidst his bright start to life at Turkish champions Galatasaray.

The Neapolitans keep an eye on the Nigerian forward and compare every one of his actions to his replacement, Lukaku, an act which has been described as self-harm.

Source: Legit.ng