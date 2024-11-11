Mauro Icardi suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury in Galatasaray's clash against Tottenham

The Argentine, who was a strike partner to Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, was stretchered off during the UEFA Europa League fixture

Osimhen recently paid tribute to the Galatasaray star in the aftermath of his brace in the Turkish league clash against Samsunspor

Victor Osimhen took time to pay tribute to the injured Mauro Icardi in the aftermath of Galatasaray's Turkish Super Lig victory against Samsunspor.

The Nigerian forward, who had formed a formidable strike partnership with the Argentine forward, made time to recreate Icardi's famous goal celebration while signing autographs for the fans.

It should be recalled that Icardi suffered a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament during the UEFA Europa League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the jersey of Mauro Icardi who got injured while playing against Tottenham during the league match between Galatasaray and Samsunspor. Image: Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who scored a brace in the match against Samsunspor, had dedicated his goals to Icardi. However, he took things a notch higher when he recreated his iconic celebration during his interaction with the press and fans.

Osimhen pays special tribute to Icardi

While speaking to the media and signing autographs for fans in the aftermath of the clash against Samsunspor, the 25-year-old opted to pose for a photo while doing the ‘Icardi’ celebration.

The video, shared on social media by media outlet, Forza Cimbon, has since garnered widespread reactions from fans, with many praising the seemingly blossoming relationship between the pair.

Osimhen has never hidden his admiration for the veteran Argentine and has always stressed his desire to learn from the forward.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, Osimhen has so far been involved in 11 goals in his 10 appearances for the Yellow and Reds, and the Nigerian is expected to find the back of the net even more, given that he is expected to be the sole starting striker for coach Okan Buruk's side.

Victor Osimhen sets new record

In another report, Legit.ng highlighted that Osimhen set two new records during the Turkish league clash against Samsunspor.

The Nigerian forward, who scored two brilliant goals in the match, became the first player in history to be involved in nine goals in his first six games in the Turkish league.

Additionally, Osimhen set a new milestone by becoming the first player to score the most headed goals in his first six appearances in the Turkish league.

Source: Legit.ng