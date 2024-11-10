Ahmed Musa: Super Eagles Captain Writes After Visiting Late Mom’s Resting Place
- Ahmed Musa inspired Kano Pillars to a 1-0 away win at Bayelsa United before travelling to see his late mother's resting place
- The Nigerian international disclosed that he had to travel after the game as he continues to miss her presence
- Musa's mother, Sarah Moses, passed away in January 2019 at a private hospital in Abuja after a brief illness
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has visited his late mother's resting place, saying he misses her always.
The Kano Pillars legend lost his beloved mom, Sarah Moses, in 2019 after she passed away at a hospital in Abuja following a brief illness.
A day before announcing the death of his beloved mom, the winger had posted a message on Instagram, urging her to “get out of bed”.
On Thursday, January 24, 2019, Musa announced the passing of his mom after she succumbed to the illness, The Cable reports.
He has once again visited her resting place, declaring that her love and kindness shaped him to greatness.
Less than 24 hours after helping Kano Pillars to a 1-0 away win over Bayelsa United in the NPFL, Musa travelled to see his late mother's grave site.
He told Legit.ng:
"I had to go to the village after the game to see her resting place. I miss all her cooking."
Sharing footage of his moments at the grave site on his Instagram handle, the former CSKA Moscow star added:
"Today, I visited my mom’s resting place, a reminder of how deeply her love and kindness shaped who I am.
"Though she's no longer with me physically, her spirit and memories live on in every moment.
"Missing her today and every day, but grateful for all the love she left."
Musa splashes millions on luxury apartments
Legit.ng earlier reported that Musa splashed millions on multiple luxury apartments in Kano State.
Musa has continued to tend to his several businesses even as he plays professional football.
The MYCA-7, which is on three floors, is said to be tastefully built and has a spacious parking area, balconies, and a pantry.
Source: Legit.ng
