Ahmed Musa inspired Kano Pillars to a 1-0 away win at Bayelsa United before travelling to see his late mother's resting place

The Nigerian international disclosed that he had to travel after the game as he continues to miss her presence

Musa's mother, Sarah Moses, passed away in January 2019 at a private hospital in Abuja after a brief illness

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has visited his late mother's resting place, saying he misses her always.

The Kano Pillars legend lost his beloved mom, Sarah Moses, in 2019 after she passed away at a hospital in Abuja following a brief illness.

A day before announcing the death of his beloved mom, the winger had posted a message on Instagram, urging her to “get out of bed”.

Ahmed Musa visits late mom's resting place after Kano Pillars' win over Bayelsa United. Photo: Issouf SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

On Thursday, January 24, 2019, Musa announced the passing of his mom after she succumbed to the illness, The Cable reports.

He has once again visited her resting place, declaring that her love and kindness shaped him to greatness.

Less than 24 hours after helping Kano Pillars to a 1-0 away win over Bayelsa United in the NPFL, Musa travelled to see his late mother's grave site.

He told Legit.ng:

"I had to go to the village after the game to see her resting place. I miss all her cooking."

Sharing footage of his moments at the grave site on his Instagram handle, the former CSKA Moscow star added:

"Today, I visited my mom’s resting place, a reminder of how deeply her love and kindness shaped who I am.

"Though she's no longer with me physically, her spirit and memories live on in every moment.

"Missing her today and every day, but grateful for all the love she left."

Musa splashes millions on luxury apartments

Legit.ng earlier reported that Musa splashed millions on multiple luxury apartments in Kano State.

Musa has continued to tend to his several businesses even as he plays professional football.

The MYCA-7, which is on three floors, is said to be tastefully built and has a spacious parking area, balconies, and a pantry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng