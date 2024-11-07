Ademola Lookman has reacted following Atalanta's 2-0 victory over VFB Stuttgart in the UEFA Champions League

The Nigerian international broke the deadlock in the 51st minute before Nicolo Zaniolo sealed the win in the final minutes

A delighted Lookman knows how important such a victory is, admitting that it was not an easy game

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has reacted to Atalanta's 2-0 victory over Stuttgart in the UEFA Champions League.

The Super Eagles forward continued with his impressive scoring record for the Italian club, scoring the opening goal in the encounter.

Lookman has netted 8 goals in all competitions, taking his tally to 13 goal involvements in 13 games for Atalanta this season.

Ademola Lookman is delighted with Atalanta's win over Stuttgart. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia.

The Ballon d'Or nominee struck from close range in the 51st minute to silence the home fans on Wednesday night.

Charles De Ketelaere has found his way on the right flank before squaring the ball into the path of the Nigerian forward, Score Nigeria reports.

Lookman was fast enough to tuck home to give his side the lead shortly after the break.

Nicolo Zaniolo made it 2-0 for the visitors in the 89th minute to ensure Atalanta claimed all three points away from home.

Lookman delighted with win over Stuttgart

After the game, Ademola Lookman told UEFA:

"We knew how important this game would be. Coming here is never easy – I think we all saw the atmosphere and how loud it was.

"It was great for us to experience it and play here, and wonderful for us to put on the performance that we did in this stadium."

With two wins and two draws from four matches, La Dea are in 9th place on the Champions League table with 8 points.

Lookman tipped to win CAF Award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini tipped Ademola Lookman to win the award 2025 CAF Player of the Year Award.

The 66-year-old Italian manager expressed his support for Lookman as the most deserving candidate for the award.

The UEFA Europa League-winning coach highlighted the Nigerian forward's impressive career progress, suggesting it sets him apart as a standout contender.

