Chelsea is on the lookout for a new striker and has been heavily linked with Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen

The Blues are also considering a move for Sporting Lisbon superstar Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the next transfer window

Osimhen and Gyokeres are two of the most sought-after forwards in European football ahead of next summer window

Chelsea are desperate to sign a new striker when the 2025 summer transfer window opens and the Blues have set their sights on a host of targets.

Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres are reportedly top of the London club’s shopping list as they prepare to hand manager Enzo Maresca one of the most lethal squads.

Chelsea missed out on a deal to sign Victor Osimhen this summer which forced the Nigerian forward to join Galatasaray on loan from Napoli. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

According to One Football, Chelsea could face stiff competition in the race to sign Osimhen as Galatasaray is keen to make his stay permanent after arriving at the Turkish club on loan from Napoli this summer.

The Super Lig club is reportedly willing to pay £42 million to sign the 25-year-old Nigerian on a full-time basis, thereby forcing the Premier League club to look at other possible options.

Gyokeres has been in superb form for Sporting and has emerged as some fans’ favourite after his meteoric rise to stardom in Portugal.

Fans divided over Osimhen and Gyokeres

Meanwhile, some Chelsea fans are divided over which striker the Premier League club should bring over to Stamford Bridge next season between Osimhen and Gyokeres.

While some are in favour of Osimhen, others believe the Nigerian forward missed his chance to join the Blues in the last transfer window.

@ChelseaPolls tweeted:

“Stay clear of Oshimen, he had his chance.”

@Kojocona is in favour of Chelsea signing Osimhen.

“Osimhen brings explosive pace and proven goal-scoring at the top level, while Gyokeres is versatile and a hard worker. It depends on the style of play.”

@MilaVibezCFC is voting in favour of Gyokeres

“I love osimhen but I can’t say no to Viktor Gyokeres.”

@Frank_d_realtor backs Osimhen to join the Blues.

“Still Osimehn. Gyokeres might not be that standard, Osimehn has proven in some ways.”

So far, Osimhen has impressed since joining Galatasaray, scoring four goals and providing four assists in seven appearances across all competitions while Gyokeres showed how lethal he is by scoring a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Mikel names another striker for Chelsea

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that John Mikel Obi has recommended an alternative striker for Chelsea, should they fail to sign Osimhen.

The 37-year-old ex-Super Eagles captain stressed his former side could consider making Viktor Gyokeres' transfer permanent.

Source: Legit.ng