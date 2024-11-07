Ademola Lookman scores twice to help Atalanta beat Napoli at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona

Nigerians believe he had an ulterior motive against Napoli after how they treated Victor Osimhen

His goal celebration after his second goal gave him away even though he quickly cautioned himself

Nigerians believed Ademola Lookman had an ulterior motive with his two goals for Atalanta against Napoli over the weekend, and his goal celebration may have given him away.

Victor Osimhen left Napoli in the summer to join Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan after failing to secure a move away from the Neapolitans.

Ademola Lookman hit the Eagle celebration after scoring against Napoli. Photo by Elianton.

Source: Getty Images

Antonio Conte swiftly replaced him with Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, which led to the club exiling the Nigerian before he fled to the Turkish Super Lig.

Osimhen has found a home with an atmosphere of love in Istanbul, but his compatriots wish the worst on the 2022/24 Italian Serie A champions.

Lookman recreates Ekong’s celebration

Lookman scored two brilliant goals within 30 minutes to help the UEFA Europa League winners beat Antonio Conte’s men, handing them a reality check after a bright start to the season.

Nigerians believed that the Ballon d'Or nominee had extra motivation because of the strained relationship between Osimhen and Napoli, and something may have suggested that.

As seen in a video shared on Atalanta’s official X account, Lookman's celebration for the second goal mimicked Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong in the AFCON 2023 final.

Ekong scored a bullet header in the first half and did the eagle celebration, swinging his arms with his head bowed. Lookman replicated the same but quickly cautioned himself and went for the high jump.

The former Premier League star is the leading favourite to win the CAF Men's Player of the Year award and succeed Osimhen after a brilliant year for club and country.

Napoli miss Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte suggested Napoli missed Osimhen during their 3-0 loss to Atalanta at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen's national teammate and the favourite to succeed him as the African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, punished the Neapolitans with two goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng