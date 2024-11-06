Ademola Lookman scored twice to help Atalanta beat Antonio Conte’s Napoli 3-0 away on Sunday afternoon

Nigerians famously claimed it was revenge for how the Italian club treated Victor Osimhen in the summer window

The Neapolitans are one of the teams the Atalanta forward loves scoring against, second to only one team

Ademola Lookman is the rave of the moment and further laid claim to the upcoming 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award with his performance against Napoli.

Nigerians trooped out on social media, trolling the Neapolitans and claiming that his two goals in the 3-0 win were revenge for how they treated his compatriot Victor Osimhen.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring his second goal for Atalanta against Napoli. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia.

Source: Getty Images

He was no stranger to scoring multiple times against some clubs and has some favourite teams he loves scoring against, including a team outside the Serie A.

Lookman's favourite opponents

1. Fiorentina

According to Transfermarkt, the Florence-based team are Lookman's favourite opponent. He has played against them six times, won three, and lost thrice. Remarkably, he has scored five goals and provided three assists against them.

2. Napoli

The former Premier League star has faced the 2022/23 Serie A champions six times, won twice, lost once and drew thrice. He has four goals, including the two in the 3-0 win at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday afternoon.

3. Bolton Wanderers

The Charlton Athletic academy graduate has played against Bolton thrice and drew all three during his days in League One and Champions. All his goals secured the draw, and the only match that ended goalless was the one in which he did not score.

3. Bayer Leverkusen

Lookman made light work of the Bundesliga champions in the UEFA Europa League final in May, scoring a hat trick to become the first player to do so in the competition’s final, as noted by TNT Sports. His other game against Leverkusen came in the German league for RB Leipzig.

He scored two goals against 14 teams, including Manchester City, AC Milan, Juventus, and Hellas Verona, for which he also added three assists.

Napoli missed Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte suggested Napoli missed Osimhen during their 3-0 loss to Atalanta at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen's national teammate and the favourite to succeed him as the African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, punished the Neapolitans with two goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng