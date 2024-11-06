Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a permanent transfer move to Galatasaray in recent weeks

The combative forward, who joined the Istanbul outfit on loan, has become a delight to many in the club's hierarchy

However, a report detailing a crucial factor that could obstruct a permanent transfer move for the marquee striker has recently surfaced

Victor Osimhen continues to be linked with a permanent transfer move to Galatasaray as the winter transfer window nears.

The marquee Nigerian striker, whose immediate future was widely discussed during the summer window, appears to have won the hearts of many in the Istanbul club’s hierarchy.

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli, has seemingly adjusted to the demands of life at the Istanbul club.

Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray SK and PAOK FC at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi stadium. Image: Hollandse Hoogte.

Source: Getty Images

According to data from Fotmob, the former LOSC Lille forward has been involved in eight goals in as many games, including a brilliant winner in the clash against Besiktas.

This impressive goal tally from the Nigerian forward has seen the club's interest in signing him permanently surge.

However, amid this growing interest, a report has surfaced detailing a crucial factor that could hinder Osimhen's potential permanent transfer to Galatasaray.

Why Osimhen may not join Galatasaray permanently

According to a report from media outlet, Forza Cimbom, Osimnhen’s salary could be a major obstacle to a permanent transfer to Galatasaray.

The report details that the Nigerian forward currently earns an annual income of €6 million while on loan, but his salary would likely surge to as high as €20mil if he were to join the Istanbul club permanently.

So far, Galatasaray has struggled to find a way to fund this substantial salary, making a permanent transfer appear unlikely at this stage.

While Osimhen has hinted at an interest in staying with the club, this latest update from the Turkish outlet makes his future with Galatasaray uncertain and difficult to predict. Nevertheless, this is a situation worth monitoring closely.

Napoli missed Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte suggested Napoli missed Osimhen during their 3-0 loss to Atalanta at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen's national teammate and the favourite to succeed him as the African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, punished the Neapolitans with two goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng