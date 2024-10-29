“I Only Met My Dad Once”: Victor Boniface Opens Up on True Origin of His Parents

Victor Boniface opened up on his relationship with his parents, saying he only met his father once

The Nigerian international, who was born in Lagos, has shared a little about his childhood days and the role of his mother

Boniface moved to Europe in 2019 when he joined Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt after a brief stint with Lagos side Real Sapphire

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface disclosed that he only met his father once before moving to Europe to play professional football.

The Nigerian international grew up in a military barracks with his grandparents, reflecting a modest upbringing in a disciplined environment.

Boniface made his international debut for Nigeria in September and has made 9 appearances since then.

Although the striker is yet to score a goal for the country, he believes his name will be registered on the scoresheet soon.

In a chat with influencer and music artist Carter Efe, Boniface disclosed that his father was born in the Plateau State capital of Jos.

He added that he only met his dad once before he moved to Europe to pursue a career in professional football. He said told Carter Efe in a video:

"My dad is from Jos, and my mom is from Edo State, but I grew up with my mom's family. I only met my dad once before I went to Europe."

Boniface was born in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, in December 2000. He began his career at Lagos-based club Real Sapphire in 2018, Punch reports.

In 2019, he moved to Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt, and after three years, the striker was snapped up by Belgian club Union SG.

He joined German club Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2023 and played a crucial role in winning the Bundesliga with the club in his debut season.

Alonso provides on Boniface's injury update

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed that Boniface would miss their game against Brest in the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Spanish tactician reassured that the severity of Boniface’s accident was minimal. In his press conference.

The accident involving Boniface was investigated by the police, with reports indicating that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to fatigue, causing the Mercedes to overturn.

