Ademola Lookman was on hand to guide Atalanta to a commanding victory in the Italian Serie A against Hellas Verona

The marquee Nigerian attacker recorded an impressive brace while also providing two assists for the Bergamo outfit

The 2024 Ballon d'Or nominee eclipsed a personal milestone days before the France Football Awards showpiece

Ademola Lookman continued his impressive start to the season with a Player of the Match performance in Atalanta's Italian Serie A win against Hellas Verona.

The marquee Nigerian forward provided two assists while also recording a brace of his own as the Bergamo club coasted to a commanding 6-1 victory against Paolo Zanetti's side.

Ademola Lookman celebrates during the Serie A match between Atalanta and Verona at Gewiss Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Bergamo. Image: Marco Luzzani.

Lookman, who struggled for form following his return from the international break with the Nigerian team, eclipsed a personal milestone in his career on the night.

Lookman sets personal record

According to data from AllNigeriaSoccer, with his four goals involvements for Atalanta on the night, Lookman marked the first time in his career that he was involved in four goals in a single match.

The Nigerian forward's previous record was at the UEFA Europa League final, where he racked up a hat trick against Bayer Leverkusen.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, Lookman has now been involved in 10 goals in as many appearances for Atalanta this season.

The Nigerian forward, who was nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award, will look to finish as high as possible on the 30-player standings set to be announced by France Football.

Lookman will also have his sights set on clinching the Africa Player of the Year award when CAF presents the prize on December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco.

CAF announces 2024 POTY shortlist

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF unveiled its final shortlist for the 2024 Men's Player of the Year award.

This prestigious accolade, which has long recognised the continent’s finest football talents, is expected to crown a new winner this year.

Nigeria’s Lookman headlines the 2024 shortlist after a standout season with Atalanta. He is joined by Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, who enjoyed a stellar campaign with VfB Stuttgart before his recent move to Borussia Dortmund.

Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi are also among the long list of players nominated for the prize.

