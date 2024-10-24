Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that CAF's decision on the Libya vs Nigeria saga would be delivered anytime from now

The FIFA Council member has debunked insinuation that he represented Nigeria while CAF's disciplinary committee deliberated on the matter

Pinnick stated that the continental football body is taking the matter seriously, assuring that justice would be served

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that CAF is taking the matter between Libya and Nigeria very seriously.

Reports earlier claimed that Pinnick represented Nigeria while the disciplinary committee deliberated on the fiasco between both nations in Addis Ababa.

Libya and Nigeria await CAF's verdict on the situation after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between both nations was abandoned.

Amaju Pinnick has stated that CAF is serious over the Libya vs Nigeria saga. Photo: PoojaMedia.

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles had defeated the Mediterranean Knights 1-0 in Uyo on October 11, but the reverse fixture scheduled for Beninah on October 15 did not hold.

Minutes before landing in Benghazi, the flight carrying the Nigerian contingent was diverted to Al-Abraq, where the team were left unattended by Libyan authorities.

Score Nigeria reports that after waiting at the airport for over 16 hours, the Nigerian team returned to their country, while CAF launched an immediate investigation.

Speaking on Arise TV, Amaju Pinnick said:

"I did not officially represent Nigeria in the disciplinary board, but it was a subject of intense discussion in our executive committee meeting.

"It boils down to the fact that this is very, very serious because anything would have happened, and we would not be sitting here as CAF committee members.

"Like I said, I don't want to be subjudice because the disciplinary committee is handling it.

"But I can tell you that CAF is taking it very, very seriously, and between today and tomorrow, the result will be out."

CAF reviews its rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that the conversation surrounding the airport incident involving the Libyan national team and the Super Eagles of Nigeria appears to be taking a new and unexpected turn.

CAF's disciplinary committee is reviewing its rules regarding the treatment of away teams in light of the unfortunate events that transpired between both countries.

This review is expected to establish a firm stance and set a clear ruling on the situation to prevent similar incidents in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng