Nigeria vs Ecuador is slated for the Cibao Stadium as both teams continue their campaign at the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Flamingos defeated New Zealand in the opening game, while Ecuador beat hosts Dominican Republic as well

Both teams clash on Saturday night in their bid for a ticket into the knockout phase of the global showpiece

The Flamingos will continue their quest at the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup when they take on Ecuador in their second game.

Nigeria thrashed New Zealand 4-1 in their opening game, making their intentions clear in the competition's opening match.

Ecuador defeated hosts Dominican Republic 2-0 in the other game of Group A, as Nigeria confirmed their place in the top spot.

Nigeria vs Ecuador is slated for the Cibao Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Pedro Vilela.

Source: Getty Images

Flamingos will continue their quest for the title when they take on Ecuador in their second game of the competition.

FIFA has scheduled the highly-anticipated encounter for the Cibao Stadium on Saturday night, October 19, 2024.

Nigeria vs Ecuador preview

Coach Bankole Olowookere’s team has proven to be an attacking side, scoring four goals in the first 55 minutes of their opening game.

The Ecuadorians will need to be tough in defence in their bid to stop Shakirat Moshood, Khadijat Adegoke, and Faridat Abdulwahab.

The South Americans are also a good side, shown in their game against the host nation.

Olowookere's girls will need to keep an eye on Jaslym Valverde Tenerio, the star of the match against the Dominican Republic.

Both teams are making efforts to confirm their place in the knockout stage of the competition.

Sports Ration reports that the Flamingos are aiming to build on their third-place finish in the 2022 edition and will look to maintain their momentum.

Date, Time and how to watch Nigeria vs Ecuador

The match is slated for Saturday, October 19 2024, at the Cibao Stadium.

Kick-off time is 9pm Nigerian time.

The exciting Group A fixture will be televised live on FIFA Plus and StarTimes.

Predicted Line ups

Nigeria - Uzoma; Adegoke, Ibrahim, Adebayo, Ekezie; Abdulwahab, Moshood, Afolabi, Chidi, Animashaun, Effiong.

Ecuador - Rodriguez; Estupinan, Camacho, Zambrano, Andrade, Chiuchiolo; Delgado, Pico, Burgos; Guerra, Valverde.

How Nigeria defeated New Zealand

Legit.ng earlier reported that Flamingos started their campaign at the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup on a winning note, defeating New Zealand 4-1.

Shakirat Moshood found the back of the net in the second minute of the encounter to register her name in the history books, having scored the tournament's opening goal.

Taiwo Adegoke, Farida Opeyemi Abdulwahab and Taiwo Tewogbola also found the back of the net in the encounter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng