Leicester City boss Steve Cooper is pleased with the return of the Nigerian international after the initial scare at the Al-Abraq Airport

The tactician provided an update on the health status of the midfielder ahead of their trip to Southampton

Leicester City of England manager Steve Cooper has expressed delight following Wilfred Ndidi's return after the international break.

Ndidi was part of the Super Eagles squad stranded at the Al-Abraq Airport in Libya from Sunday night until Monday afternoon.

The Nigerian football community was in panic mode after Libyan authorities failed to grant easy entry into the country.

Both teams were billed for a return leg clash of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers as Nigeria won the first leg 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

The three-time African champions abandoned the reverse fixture after they were left unattended upon their arrival in Libya.

The flight carrying the Nigerian contingent was headed to Benghazi before it was diverted to Al-Abraq, which is more than three hours away.

Sky Sports reports that after waiting for more than 16 hours at the airport, the Nigerian team returned home amid concerns about their safety in the North African country.

Wilfred Ndidi, who was part of the Nigerian team on the botched trip, has since returned to his base as Cooper provides an update on the midfielder's health status.

Cooper said via Leicester Mercury:

"He’s fine. He’s back with us, safe and well. We were in close contact with him throughout the situation they found themselves in. He kept us updated.

"There were Wi-Fi issues, so it wasn’t as often as we would have liked. He was back with us soon after and has trained.

"He’s in a safe place and that includes the mental side of it too. He trained really well yesterday, which was pleasing to see. Maybe he needed that release.

"He’s fine. We’ve checked with him in every way we can. He’ll be ready like everybody else.”

Ndidi breaks Okocha's PL record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wilfred Ndidi starred for Leicester City in an attacking role in their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, surpassing the numbers of a former Nigerian star.

Manager Steve Cooper deployed Ndidi, a defensive midfielder by trade, in an attacking position behind striker Jamie Vardy, and he proved his versatility.

Ndidi's two assists take his Premier League tally to 12, surpassing the 10 provided by compatriot Austin Jay-Jay Okocha during his entertaining Premier League career.

