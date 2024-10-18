Chidera Ejuke has narrated what transpired while the Super Eagles were stranded at the Al-Abraq Airport in Libya

The Nigerian national team were left unattended by airport authorities, and they were forced to abandon the match

Ejuke stated that the players could do nothing for several hours as he opened up on what the team went through

Nigerian international Chidera Ejuke has disclosed that the Super Eagles were scared while at the Al-Abraq Airport in Libya.

The Sevilla of Spain playmaker was a member of the squad that went on a botched trip to Libya for the second leg of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria defeated the Mediterranean Knights 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, October 11, and the reverse fixture was slated for Benina on Tuesday, October 15.

As the Nigerian contingent reached Libya, their flight was diverted to Al-Abraq, over three hours from the match venue.

The team eventually landed at the airport but was left unattended by local authorities in the country.

Ejuke suggests the players were scared

Members of the squad raised the alarm as pictures flooded the internet, capturing players and officials sleeping on the bench, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

With the situation unchanged for more than 16 hours, the Nigerian team departed the country and returned home.

Ejuke has opened up that the players were scared at some point during the ordeal. He told Diario de Sevilla as per Complete Sports:

“It was a crazy situation that we did not expect. We could not do anything, we were locked in the airport.

“We were locked in for about 16 hours. Yes, it was a long time. Without food, we brought some water when we came from Nigeria and some snacks from the flight.

“We were a little scared, but we all stood together so that we wouldn’t go crazy”

Ndidi returns to Leicester City

Legit.ng earlier reported that Leicester City of England manager Steve Cooper expressed delight following Wilfred Ndidi's return after the international break.

Ndidi was part of the Super Eagles squad stranded at the Al-Abraq Airport in Libya from Sunday night until Monday afternoon.

The Nigerian football community was in panic mode after Libyan authorities failed to grant easy entry into the country.

