Super Eagles Set for Drastic Decision After As Libyan Airport Gate Remain Locked

Libyan authorities have refused to let the Super Eagles into the country after more than 13 hours of their arrival

The Nigerian national departed for Tripoli, only for their flight to be diverted to the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Both teams are billed for a second-leg clash at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers billed for Tuesday

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been stranded at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq more than 13 hours after their arrival.

The chartered plane carrying the Nigerian national team was initially scheduled to land in Tripoli but was diverted to Al Abaq.

Premium Times reports that upon their arrival at the airport, the Super Eagles and their officials were left unattended as the players could be seen around the seating area.

Super Eagles are left stranded at the Libyan airport. Photo: @NpflTori.

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface decried the level of frustration, saying the team does not have access to food and wifi. He wrote on his X handle:

"Been at the airport for almost 13 hours no food no wifi no where to sleep. African we can do better".

The NFF, in a statement, narrated how the plane carrying the team was diverted to another airport away from its scheduled destination. It reads:

"The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport away from Benghazi just as the pilot was completing his approach to the Benghazi Airport. We understand the Al Abraq International Airport is only used for hajj operations.

"Fatigued players and officials have remained nonplussed as the host Libyan Football Federation failed to send any reception team or even vehicles to take the delegation members from the airport to their hotel, said to be 3 hours away in Benghazi."

Captain of the side, William Troost-Ekong, has threatened that the continued situation could lead to a boycott.

