Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman is the only African footballer nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or

The Atalanta attacker’s highlight of his brilliant year was his hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has explained why he will vote the Nigerian to win the award

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has backed Ademola Lookman to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, explaining why he will cast his vote for the Nigerian forward.

Lookman had a great year with the Super Eagles and Atalanta, helping the national team reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final in Ivory Coast.

Gian Piero Gasperini and Ademola Lookman lift the UEFA Europa League trophy at the Bergamo airport. Photo by Marco Bertorello/AFP.

He also helped the Bergamo-based club win the UEFA Europa League. As noted by UEFA.com, his hat trick in the final is the first in the competition’s history.

His hat trick was remarkable as it handed Bayer Leverkusen their only loss of the season as the club won the German treble, going unbeaten throughout the year.

Gasperini backs Lookman for Ballon d'Or

Atalanta boss Gasperini rates Lookman highly and has pledged to give him his vote for the Ballon d'Or, justifying his decision by explaining why he deserves it.

“My personal Ballon d’Or vote would go to Ademola Lookman... His magic skills helped us to win the Europa League,” he said per Tutto Atalanta.

Gasperini has previously admitted that he owes his career to the former Premier League attacker.

The Italian values the Europa League, as it was the first-ever trophy of his managerial career and the club's first European trophy. It was also the club's first trophy since the 1963 Coppa Italia.

Aside from the Ballon d'Or nomination in which he is the only African footballer, Lookman is the favourite to win the CAF African Footballer of the Year.

Boniface picks his African Best

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface snubbed Lookman as the next African Footballer of the Year, admitting he also deserves the award after his season at Bayer Leverkusen.

His Super Eagles teammate is the favourite and holds the advantage over Boniface with his performance at AFCON 2023, which the Germany-based forward missed due to injury.

