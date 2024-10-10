Tosin Adarabioyo's future remains uncertain, but Alex Iwobi hopes the Chelsea star could switch allegiance to play for Nigeria

Having represented various England youth teams, the defender is still eligible to play for the West African country at the senior level

Iwobi has disclosed that although he hopes to be teammates with the Chelsea star, Adarabioyo has the decision to make

Fulham of England midfielder Alex Iwobi has explained why Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo is yet to decide whether to play for Nigeria.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Adarabioyo is eligible to play for either the Super Eagles or the Three Lions.

He has featured for England's U16, U17, U18, and U19 teams, but he can still switch allegiance to play for Nigeria.

Alex Iwobi says Tosin Adarabioyo wants stability before deciding his international future. Photo: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation have been making frantic efforts to convince the defender to play for the Super Eagles, but he has yet to make up his mind.

Alex Iwobi, who started his career with London club Arsenal, disclosed that Adarabioyo wants to ensure his stability.

Iwobi, who has been called up for the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Libya, disclosed to journalists in Uyo that he would love Adarbioyo to represent Nigeria.

The former Arsenal playmaker said:

"I've played against him (Adarabioyo); he's a great player and someone I would like to have in the team.

"Of course, it's his decision at the end of the day. He told me he wanted stability. I've always told him Nigeria would love to have him and appreciate him.

"I'm sure he's happy now. He's at Chelsea, he's at a big club."

NFF chief speaks on Adarabioyo’s status

An official of the NFF disclosed that discussions had taken place with Adarabioyo in the past.

The official also hinted that the centre-back is fully aware of the steps required to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria.

Nigeria to miss out on Omorodion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria could lose impressive star Samu Omorodion, as the 20-year-old is set to earn a national team call-up from a European nation.

Omorodion has been in fine form since his move to Portuguese outfit FC Porto from Spanish club Atletico Madrid this summer.

He has already made five appearances for Porto this season, scoring five goals to become one of the most sought-after forwards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng