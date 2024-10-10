Victor Osimhen is the most valuable Super Eagles player, with a market value of €75 million

The Galatasaray star has seen his market value down by 25% from €100 million months ago

He will miss the October games, thus ceding the honour to Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface

Victor is the most valuable Nigerian player with a market value of €75 million, but he will miss the October international games against Libya due to a muscle injury.

His absence poses a significant setback for the team on the pitch as he is one of the main goal outlets, and it also decreases the market value of the Super Eagles squad.

Super Eagles team photo before their 3-0 win over Benin Republic in September. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

According to Transfermarkt, his value has taken a sharp decline of 25% down from €100 million since he completed a season-long loan move to Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Legit.ng analyses the top 5 most Super Eagles players for the October international games in Osimhen's absence.

Most valuable Super Eagles stars

1. Victor Boniface

The Bayer Leverkusen forward is the most valuable player in the Nigerian national team in the absence of Osimhen. His current market value stands at €45 million, a €5mil after a remarkable first season in Germany in which he won the title. As noted by Transfer News Live, Manchester United are monitoring him for a potential move.

2. Ademola Lookman

Lookman has arguably been the most in-form Super Eagles star in 2024, helping Atalanta win the UEFA Europa League with his hat trick in the final. The Ballon d'Or nominee’s market value remains at €40 million.

3. Taiwo Awoniyi

The former U17 World Cup winner has had a difficult year, struggling with injury and loss of form at English club Nottingham Forest. Regardless, he is currently the third most valuable Nigerian player with a market value of €28 million.

4. Alex Iwobi

Iwobi has been performing well at Fulham but has struggled with the national team recently and was scapegoated during the country's AFCON 2023 campaign. The former Arsenal star ranks fourth on this list with a market value of €25 million.

5. Samuel Chukwueze

Chukwueze has performed below par since joining AC Milan last summer. He has yet to improve this season despite a promising pre-season campaign under new manager Paulo Fonseca. His current value of €20mil puts him fifth, behind Nathan Tella, but that Leverkusen star was not invited.

Boniface speaks about replacing Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface downplayed the pressure of filling the injured Victor Osimhen’s boots in the AFCON 2025 qualifier doubleheader against Libya.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward eased himself of the pressure, claiming he was not the only striker called up for the games and what is more important is the three points.

