Chelsea were held to a stalemate in their Premier League home fixture against a resilient Nottingham Forest

The seemingly pulsating encounter wasn’t without its share of controversy after Neco Williams pushed Marc Cucurella into Enzo Maresca

The reaction of Cole Palmer following the brawl that ensued during the clash has since drawn reactions among fans

Chelsea's impressive winning streak in the Premier League came to an unexpected halt as they were held to a draw by Nottingham Forest.

The crunch fixture, which was set alight with a goal from Chris Wood, saw Enzo Maresca’s side restore parity with a goal from Noni Madueke.

However, the highlight of the encounter was the brawl that erupted between both teams.

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest players clash during their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on October 06, 2024. Image: Clive Mason.

Source: Getty Images

In the final moments of the match, defender Neco Williams nudged Marc Cucurella while attempting to halt a counterattack, causing Cucurella to trip over his manager.

This incident sparked a scuffle, leading to several bookings for those involved.

Amid the chaos, one moment that stood out was Cole Palmer's reaction. As captured by ESPN, the Chelsea forward moved away from the fray and sat on the turf with his feet raised, adopting a nonchalant "I don't care" demeanour.

This seemingly laid-back gesture from Palmer has since elicited a range of reactions from fans.

Fans’ reaction to Palmer’s gesture

@LFCGeezy expressed,

“He just wants to enjoy his football. 😭😭”

@Bestrated11 added,

“This is the true definition of minding your own business.”

@CFCCench remarked,

“Sometimes, it's best to sit back and observe. 😂”

@iamstretch_ noted,

“Palmer is simply eager to play ball.”

In a lighthearted tone, @DawsonsRightPeg quipped,

“He’s the only adult in the room.”

@bizwina echoed,

“He just wants to get back to playing the game.”

Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways in their next league fixture after the international break with an away clash against Liverpool.

