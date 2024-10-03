Chelsea have been on an impressive run of form since the start of the new season under manager, Enzo Maresca

The West London outfit are yet to record any defeats in their last five competitive fixtures, winning four in a row

Former midfielder, John Mikel Obi, has hinted at what could be the secret behind the club's impressive form under the Italian manager

Chelsea appears to have turned the corner since Enzo Maresca's appointment as the side's coach.

Under the Italian tactician, the West London outfit has recorded seemingly impressive results, including a four-game winning run that has left many fans and opposition alike singing the praises of the newly appointed manager.

Chelsea recently recorded another dominant victory, putting four goals past Brighton & Hove Albion—a team that has often proven to be a tough side to defeat for several elite teams.

These impressive results lift Chelsea to fourth in the standings, just two points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Amid this upturn in form for Chelsea, former midfielder of the club, John Mikel Obi, has hinted at what could be the secret to the immediate positive run being recorded by the West London outfit.

Mikel speaks on Chelsea's form

In the latest edition of the Obi One Podcast, the 37-year-old attributed Chelsea's resurgence to the manager's ability to transform the team's overall attitude.

Mikel noted that the players seem more committed and eager to work harder under Maresca.

"Maresca has changed the attitude of this football team. Now, without the ball, I see players working incredibly hard—Sancho, Madueke, Jackson, and Cole Palmer are all running and chasing to win the ball back.

That is the attitude I want to see, and I’m happy to witness that spirit returning to the club."

After a shaky start to their 2024/24 campaign with a disappointing defeat against Manchester City, Chelsea has turned things around, achieving seven victories in their last nine matches, according to data from Fotmob.

Several players have also experienced a remarkable upswing in form, with Jadon Sancho, Nicolas Jackson, and Noni Madueke showing significant improvement in the team's attacking performance this season.

Chelsea will be looking to continue their winning streak when they host Gent in their UEFA Europa Conference League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel speaks on Salah and De Bruyne

