Bayer Leverkusen secured another crucial victory in the ongoing UEFA Champions League against AC Milan

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface scored the all-important goal to clinch consecutive victories for the German Bundesliga outfit

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has drawn reactions from fans after he mispronounced the name of the Nigerian forward

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, has sparked a wave of reactions from fans after mispronouncing the name of Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface.

The 46-year-old, serving as a pundit for CBS Sports during the UEFA Champions League, was analysing Die Werkself's impressive performance following their victory over AC Milan.

While discussing the Nigerian striker’s impact, Carragher mistakenly pronounced his name as "Bonifacey" instead of the correct "Boniface."

Victor Boniface during the UEFA Champions League match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and AC Milan at BayArena on October 01, 2024. Image: Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

However, before Carragher could move on from the error, former Manchester City defender and fellow pundit, Micah Richards, jumped in, teasing Carragher with a loud laugh as he corrected the mistake.

The lighthearted moment, shared on social media by CBS Sports, has since ignited a mix of reactions from fans. While some found the mispronunciation and Carragher's accent amusing, others expressed frustration over the incorrect pronunciation of the Nigerian forward's name.

Fans’ reaction to Carragher’s pronunciation

@leeymackk, who was clearly amused by co-pundit Thierry Henry's reaction, commented:

“Henry is not normal, his facial expression got me 😂😂😂😂.”

In another post, @leeymackk added:

“Henry trying so hard to hold back, but Micah Richards is a clown 😂😂😂😂. He couldn't help it 😂.”

Meanwhile, @aracasual1, who seemed disappointed with Carragher, shared:

“And he's an Englishman oo, olodo.”

@BabaVee_ was far from pleased, posting:

“He acts like he doesn’t know what he’s doing, but he can pronounce Højlund or Azpilicueta correctly.”

Another user, @loveanswersall, chimed in:

“Boni baby with meme coming.”

Victor Boniface, who scored the only goal in the match, has been in excellent form since the start of the season. According to data courtesy of FotMob, Boniface has been involved in six goals across his eight appearances so far.

What Boniface must do to be world-class

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, identified a list of things Boniface could do to become a world-class attacker.

The Spanish tactician likened Boniface to Didier Drogba but hinted that the forward may need to be more aggressive in the opposition area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng