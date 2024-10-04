Ahmed Musa Drops Cryptic Message After Rumoured Move to Top Nigerian League Team

Ahmed Musa was spotted in Kano Pillars training as the club prepares for the NPFL clash against Sunshine Stars

It is unconfirmed if the Super Eagles captain has signed for Sai Masu Gida , but he has continued to keep fit

Musa earlier hinted at a possible return to the Nigerian topflight as he asked for suggestions from fans

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa provided a cryptic response following his rumoured move to Nigeria Professional Football League club Kano Pillars.

Musa, 31, has been without a club since he parted ways with Turkish outsit Sivasspor in February by mutual consent.

On Friday, October 4, NPFL outfit Kano Pillars shared photos of their training session, and Musa was spotted in the club's kits.

Ahmed Musa was spotted with NPFL club Kano Pillars. Photo: @pillarsfc.

Source: Twitter

Punch reports that his teammate Shehu Abdullahi also took part in the training session as the Sai Masu Gida prepared for their Matchday 5 clash against Sunshine Stars.

The club shared footage of their training activities on X and added the caption:

“Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, Nazir Laja, and the rest of the squad trained ahead of NPFL 2024/25 Matchday 5 clash against Sunshine Stars this weekend.”

Musa teases possible NPFL return

This comes less than a month after Musa indicated interest in returning to the NPFL, where he had two spells.

The former CSKA Moscow star shared an image on his official X account containing the logos of all clubs in the Nigerian elite league and asked fans to choose which one they wished he joined.

When contacted, Musa disclosed that all details of his planned transfer will be confirmed in the coming days. He told Legit.ng:

"All will be done later."

Musa was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January, where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

Segun Odegbami warns Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami has warned Ahmed Musa sternly about his proposed return to the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Odegbami warned the AFCON 2013 winner to desist from returning to the local league to end his career.

The 'Mathematical' claimed it is risky to want to use the adventure to get back into that national team squad for AFCON 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng