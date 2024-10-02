Ademola Lookman recorded his first UEFA Champions League goal in the league phase clash against Shakhtar Donetsk

The strike by the marquee Nigerian forward propelled the Bergamo club to a commanding victory against the Ukrainian outfit

The former RB Leipzig attacker also provided an assist for defender Berat Djimsiti, helping his side surge into the lead

Ademola Lookman continued his stellar start to the season with Atalanta by scoring in their UEFA Champions League fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Nigerian forward, who has already been involved in three goals in as many Serie A appearances, opened his account for the Bergamo club on the European stage.

Lookman began his standout performance with a perfectly placed assist for Berat Djimsiti, before finding the net himself to cap off a brilliant display.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring his team during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Atalanta BC at Veltins Arena on October 2, 2024. Image: Max Maiwald.

Source: Getty Images

His first-ever goal in the Champions League came from a well-timed pass by Saed Kolasinac, which Lookman calmly finished from the edge of the box.

The former Everton star came close to doubling his tally, but was denied by both the woodwork and a superb save from Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

Raoul Bellanova added a third goal, sealing a commanding victory for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

The win moved Atalanta up to eighth in their UEFA Champions League group standings, according to FotMob.

With their European form in full swing, the Bergamo side will now look to carry that momentum into their next Serie A fixtures.

Osimhen tips Lookman for CAF award

Lookman’s Nigerian teammate, Victor Osimhen, has tipped him to win the 2024 African Player of the Year award. The Galatasaray star, who claimed the prize in 2023, expressed his confidence in Lookman during an interview on the Counter Attack Podcast, where the 25-year-old praised his fellow attacker’s potential to secure the prestigious accolade.

The award, scheduled for December, will see a new winner crowned in its 2024 edition. Lookman is expected to face strong competition, particularly from Borussia Dortmund's latest signing, Serhou Guirassy, who delivered an outstanding season with Bundesliga side, VFB Stuttgart.

Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or nomination

Legit.ng reported Lookman's reaction to Ballon d'Or nomination after he was named in the 30-man shortlist for football’s most coveted individual award last month.

The Atalanta forward became the eighth Nigerian footballer to feature on the list, the only African male footballer to make this year's shortlist after an impressive season in Bergamo.

