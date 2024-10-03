Ademola Lookman recorded a goal and an assist in Atalanta's UEFA Champions League fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk

The commanding away victory was the first for the Italian Serie A outfit in the newly revamped UEFA Champions League format

The versatile Nigerian attacker etched his name into history with his impressive display against the Ukrainian side on the night

Ademola Lookman was the star of the night as Atalanta secured their first UEFA Champions League victory of the season against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Nigerian forward, who was named Player of the Match, provided an assist and a goal to wrap up an emphatic 3-0 win for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

The 26-year-old teed up centre-back, Berat Djimsiti, to open the scoring in the first half, before recording a goal of his own a minute shy of halftime with a gorgeous finish from the edge of the box.

Ademola Lookman during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Atalanta BC at Arena Auf Schalke on October 2, 2024. Image: Rene Nijhuis.

Atalanta sealed the win with another goal from Raoul Bellanova shortly after kickoff in the second half, wrapping up what was undoubtedly a dominant display against their Ukrainian opposition.

Lookman, the star of the show, was not only named Player of the Match but also etched his name into history with his impressive display on the night.

Ademola Lookman makes history

According to Opta, the Nigerian forward became only the second player in Atalanta's history to score and assist in a Champions League match, following in the footsteps of Duván Zapata, Atalanta's all-time highest-scoring foreigner.

The former Colombia international also holds the record as Atalanta’s top non-Italian goalscorer, netting 82 goals in 191 appearances for the club.

Lookman, who has been in scintillating form since the start of the season, has already recorded five goal involvements for the Bergamo side, according to Fotmob.

The dynamic Nigerian forward’s impressive performances have earned him a nomination for the 2024 Ballon d'Or and put him in prime position to secure the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award in December.

Atalanta will now look to maintain their strong run of form in their upcoming Serie A fixture against Genoa.

Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or nomination

Legit.ng reported Lookman's reaction to Ballon d'Or nomination after he was named in the 30-man shortlist for football’s most coveted individual award last month.

The Atalanta forward became the eighth Nigerian footballer to feature on the list, the only African male footballer to make this year's shortlist after an impressive season in Bergamo.

