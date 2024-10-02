Emmanuel Adebayor has maintained that the race for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award is open

While Ademola Lookman of Nigeria has been tipped to win the coveted prize this year, Adebayor believes someone else has done enough

Victor Osimhen, who is the reigning recipient of the prize, could not replicate the form of last year in the current campaign

Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor has snubbed Ademola Lookman for the coveted 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

Having won the Europe League with Italian side Atalanta last season, many have tipped the Nigerian international to win the prize.

Lookman was sensational in the Europa League final, netting a hat-trick as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to claim their first-ever European title.

Emmanuel Adebayor says Serhou Guirassy deserves the 2024 CAF Player Award ahead of Ademola Lookman. Photo: Visionhaus.

The 26-year-old was also key to Nigeria's campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles finished as runners-up behind hosts Ivory Coast.

Lookman scored three goals during the tournament, netting a brace against Cameroon in the second round and scoring the only goal against Angola in the quarter-final.

Nigeria reached the final of the continental showpiece, having edged South Africa in the semis, but lost 2-1 to Ivory Coast in the final.

Lookman's stellar year has continued as he is the only African player in the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Adebayor backs Guirassy for 2024 CAF Award

Meanwhile, Adebayor believes Serhou Guirassy of Guinea has already done enough to win the CAF Award ahead of other players.

The striker scored 44 goals in 58 matches for Stuttgart last season and was named in the Bundesliga team of the season.

He has already notched in six goals in five matches in all competitions for the Borussia Dortmund this season.

Adebayor said via Afrik Foot:

“Of course he deserves to win. He had an extraordinary season with Stuttgart, he is a striker who scored a lot.

"He will be one of the contenders, that’s for sure, especially since Salah has not scored as much, and Victor Osimhen did not have the same season as the year of the title.

"It’s open this year. If it’s Guirassy, it will be deserved.”

Osimhen backs Lookman for 2024 CAF Award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen detailed that he is backing Ademola Lookman to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award.

This prestigious prize has consistently attracted significant attention, and several elite footballers have claimed the honour in recent years.

In 2023, Osimhen took home the award following a stellar title-winning season with Napoli.

