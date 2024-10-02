Maxi Oyedele has been impressive since moving to Legia Warsaw, and he has received his first senior international call-up

The midfielder was born in England to a Nigerian father and a Polish mother as he is eligible to play for any of the nations

His dad has detailed why his son chose to play for Poland, as he is set to feature in the UEFA Nations League

Maxi Oyedele, a Manchester United academy product, has been included in Poland's squad for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Portugal and Croatia.

The 19-year-old is set to make his first senior national team appearance, having impressed for his new club, Legia Warsaw, so far this season.

Oyedele moved to the Polish outfit this summer after spending 12 years with English giants Manchester United.

The midfielder began his youth career with Beechfield United and Burnley in 2011 before moving to the Old Trafford club the following year.

He signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils in 2022 and was sent on a season-long loan to Altrincham.

Last year, he played on loan at Forest Green Rovers and left his parent club to join Legia Warsaw this summer.

Born to a Polish mother and Nigerian father in Salford, England, Oyedele pledged his international future to Poland.

Maxi Oyedele to represent Poland

The decision was made after the Polish Football Association contacted him, as he already represented the country's youth teams.

In a recent interview, his father, Ayo Oyedele, explained how the player decided to play for Poland.

He said via All Nigeria Soccer:

“I think he is closer to Poland than to Nigeria, where I come from and whose colours he could also represent.

"He has only been to Africa once in his life, and he has been here quite often - I have flown here with him more than ten times.

"Although he grew up in England, he has always felt good in Poland. It is his second home. He knows the culture and the language."

Nigeria to miss out on Omorodion

Legit.ng earlier reported that three-time African champions Nigeria could lose impressive star Samu Omorodion, as the 20-year-old is set to earn a national team call-up from a European nation.

Omorodion has been in fine form since his move to Portuguese outfit FC Porto from Spanish club Atletico Madrid this summer.

He is billed to earn his first senior national team call-up, as Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is set to invite him.

