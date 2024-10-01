Reason Cameroon Legend Samuel Eto’o Was Banned by FIFA, Faces Two Charges

Samuel Eto'o is in the spotlight for improper conduct, and the world's football governing body, FIFA, has handed him a six-month ban

The 43-year-old former footballer was sanctioned for breaching articles related to offensive behaviour and misconduct

FIFA, in a statement on Monday, September 30, said Eto'o demonstrated offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play

Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto'o has been handed a six-month ban for violating conduct rules at the recent Under-20 Women's World Cup during a match between Cameroon and Brazil.

The president of the Cameroon Football Association (FECAFOOT) was sanctioned for breaching articles related to offensive behaviour and misconduct.

Subsequently, the 43-year-old has been banned from attending any of the Cameroon national football team matches.

According to a statement by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, Eto'o demonstrated offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play

The statement reads via GOAL:

"The sanction was imposed in connection with the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon played in Bogotá, Colombia, on 11 September 2024.

"The ban imposed on Mr Eto’o prevents him from attending men’s and women’s matches involving FECAFOOT teams of all categories and age groups.

"Mr Eto’o has been notified today, the date on which the sanction comes into force."

This is not the first time the former FC Barcelona striker has made the headlines for improper conduct.

Eto'o allegedly threatened players and Cameroon coach Marc Brys and also assaulted a fan outside a stadium during the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

