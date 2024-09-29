Kenneth Omeruo is proud of his Kasimpasa teammates after they came from three goals down to draw at Galatasaray

Fellow compatriot Victor Osimhen grabbed a brace for the home team, as he got on the scoresheet since his move to Turkey

Having started the game from the bench, Omeruo was rock solid for the visitors as they responded with all three goals

Nigerian international Kenneth Omeruo has reacted after helping Kasimpasa come from behind to earn a draw with Galatasaray at Rams Park.

The experienced defender was introduced into the game in the 30th minute, two minutes after his compatriot Victor Osimhen completed his brace.

Osimhen opened the scoring for Galatasaray in the 20th minute and then rifled home a half-volley eight minutes later to make it 2-0.

Kenneth Omeruo has applauded his Kasimpasa teammates after their draw with Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray. @omeruo.

Source: Instagram

Omeruo was introduced immediately, but before he settled, Mauro Icardi found the back of the net in the 34th minute to extend the home team's lead.

Mamadou Fall pulled one back for the visitors in the 44th minute, giving his side a lifeline ahead of the second 45 minutes.

Kasimpasa returned from the tunnel with a totally different strategy as they caged Galatasaray strikers, and then Haris Hajradinovic grabbed a goal from the spot in the 83rd minute.

Nuno Miguel da Costa made it 3-3 with practically the last kick of the game, as the visitors completed the comeback to earn a crucial point on the road.

Omeruo took to social media to react. The Super Eagles defender wrote:

"What a Game.. Proud of the boys tonight.. not easy to fight back from 3:0 against a good side.. we go again next week."

Osimhen delighted with first Galatasaray goals

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen is delighted to have scored his first goals for Galatasaray and has taken to his social media to send a message of appreciation to the fans.

Osimhen started in a two-man attack alongside Mauro Icardi, and it took him 20 minutes to break the deadlock and added his second eight minutes later from a brilliant half-volley.

Chelsea fans hopeful about Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans of English Premier League club Chelsea have been provided with an update on when they should expect developments on Victor Osimhen's transfer.

The Nigerian international was close to joining the Stamford Bridge club in the summer before eventually going on loan to Galatasaray.

Chelsea officials arrived in Naples on the transfer deadline day but left in the final hours after negotiations with Napoli collapsed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng